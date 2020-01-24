Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic have two strengths Dominic Thiem must work on

Dominic Thiem was forced to battle to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Dominic Thiem needs to copy Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and be less emotional on the court if he wants to be successful. That is the view of three-time Australian Open and Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander.

Thiem suffered a second-round scare in Melbourne on Thursday when he found himself two sets to one down against Australian Alex Bolt. The two-time French Open finalist would eventually hit back and win in five sets but such a test early in the tournament is not ideal. Thiem is among the emerging group of stars being backed to make an impact at the Grand Slams this year and is projected to meet Nadal in the quarter-finals. In a discussion on Eurosport about Thiem’s performance, Wilander’s co-presenter Barbara Schett felt the Austrian had been flat and negative midway through his match. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s projected Australian Open draw

And Wilander replied: “I’m not sure if it is an Austrian thing but I think it is the big difference between him, Rafa, Roger and Novak. “Because you can’t really tell if they are playing well or not with their attitude. “When Dominic is up in the scoreline and suddenly not playing so well, he immediately shows he is not happy with his tennis. “That is something he has to change. And that’s another reason why he’s lost in the first round of Wimbledon and US Open last year.

“The French Open was a success. Last year was a good year but not in the Grand Slams on average. [The] attitude in five sets has to be more consistent.” He next faces American 29th seed Taylor Fritz on Saturday for a place in the fourth round and Wilander reckoned there is one other area Thiem needs to improve on if he’s to emulate the ‘Big Three’. “There are more bad matchups for him [like]a leftie with a slicing serve to his backhand on a fast court,” he said. “If you look at Roger, Rafa and Novak, I can’t find a matchup that is really bad for them on any surface except maybe Nick Kyrgios against Nadal on a fast court.