Roger Federer receives Australian Open boost as he looks to join Djokovic in quarter-final

Roger Federer will not have to play a seeded player until at least the semi-finals of the Australian Open.
Roger Federer received yet another boost to his Australian Open title hopes as No 12 seed Fabio Fognini was knocked out by Tennys Sandgren.
It means the 20-time Grand Slam winner will not have to play a seeded player until at least the semi-finals, where Novak Djokovic is a potential foe.
The Swiss star has been very fortunate with the draw this year as he avoided any tricky opening-round players.
Federer takes on world No 67 Marton Fucsovics in his fourth-round clash. And a reward for the win will be a quarter-final tie with world No 100 Sandgren – who brilliantly beat Fognini in four entertaining sets.
The likes of Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini, Guido Pella, Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkacz were all in Federer’s quarter but they fell in the early rounds.
And Fognini’s exit clears a path for a semi-final showdown with Djokovic. If Federer can come through his half then he could face world No 1 Rafael Nadal in the final.
But he will just be thinking about trying to get past Fucsovics first, which will be no easy feat as the Hungarian has not dropped a set all week.
“It’s not going to be easy against Roger, but I am playing the best tennis of my career,” said Fucsovics.
“I feel like I’m getting older, more mature and experienced, but I’m still working hard.
“Since I changed my coaches two months ago, we’ve been working on my serve day-by-day.
“I was a newcomer two years ago, it was my first year in the Top 100. I was very hungry and positive.
“Two years ago, against Roger, it was a sensation to reach the fourth round and play my idol. We played in the 2019 Dubai quarter-finals and I was close to the winning the first set.
“I now have more experience, I’m stronger than two years ago, and I really want to beat him.
“The key is to work hard before tournaments and to arrive with a fresh mind and physically.
“I don’t like to play week after week, I like going home for a few days, to refuel the tank. In beating [Denis] Shapovalov, [Janik] Sinner and [Tommy] Paul so far this week, I’ve felt fresh. I’ve been clear on my tactics and I’ve served well, backing up my groundstrokes.”