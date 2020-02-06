Roger Federer receives Australian Open boost as Novak Djokovic hit with ‘worst situation’

EXCLUSIVE: Mats Wilander thinks today’s heatwave will help Roger Federer against Novak Djokovic.

The Australian Open is set to be hit by a heatwave today with temperatures forecast to rise as high as 37 degrees and Mats Wilander believes that will play into the hands of Roger Federer, who takes on Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Melbourne has had an unusual cool period over the last fortnight with temperatures rarely breaking above 25 degrees. But there is about to be a shift in heat and humidity as the pressure is cranked up in the latter stages of the Australian Open. All of the top players have spoken about the difference of playing on Rod Laver Arena during the day and night sessions. The ball is much quicker during the midday heat and slower when the temperature drops in the evening. However, when Federer and Djokovic get underway at 7pm (8am GMT) the thermostat is expected to read at 33 degrees.

And Wilander firmly believes that will play into Federer’s hands as he looks to exact revenge for his Wimbledon defeat last summer. “That is probably the worst situation [for Djokovic], or probably the best situation for Roger to have a chance against Novak,” Wilander, who hosts Eurosport’s Game, Schett & Mats show, told Express Sport. “And if he had hung in there then it will have been Rafa [Nadal]’s best chance to win the tournament. “I don’t think it is going to last until Sunday but it is good for Roger in the semis. He likes it when it is hot and the ball spins.

“With Novak he doesn’t really mind that much because he has a spinny side on the forehand and he has got a non-spinny side on the backhand. “If it is heavy then the backhand is a weapon. If is not heavy then forehand spin takes more. These courts, no matter what the temperature or the balls do, because the temperature suits him better. “With Rafa the balls don’t bounce up as high so hot would have been good. Roger the same thing. His kick-serve doesn’t take quite as high if it is cold and damp. “For Roger to get to the final this is a good set-up – if that’s what you’re looking for. A really good set-up. The tennis Gods timed that one perfectly.”