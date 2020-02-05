Roger Federer retirement clue dropped by John McEnroe after Australian Open exit

John McEnroe thinks Roger Federer will retire this season.

Roger Federer has been tipped to retire this season by John McEnroe. The 38-year-old has plans to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games but his future after that is up in the air.

Federer has proved he can still challenge for the biggest titles as he battled in the Australian Open semi-finals this past fortnight. The Swiss star ultimately met his match in Novak Djokovic, falling to a straight-sets defeat while carrying an injury. Questions have been fielded for many years on when the 20-time Grand Slam winner will retire. And tennis legend McEnroe thinks it will happen sooner rather than later. “I think this may be his last season,” Eurosport pundit McEnroe told El Pais. “I don’t know how much longer he can take.”

However, the 60-year-old has called for Federer to delay hanging up his racket for a couple more years. He added: “It is a matter of motivation. It is surprising that he has done what he has done and playing at this level. The Tokyo Games may serve as motivation. “I think it would be better for tennis if Roger played one or two more years, and Rafa and Novak also remain there.” Federer was asked following his Australian Open exit if he would be returning to Melbourne next year.

But the world No 3 refused to confirm another campaign Down Under. “No idea. Same as last year,” he said. “You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don’t know. “I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire. “From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.”