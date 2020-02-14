Roger Federer reveals his Rafael Nadal wish after duo break record in South Africa

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up to set a new record for attendance of a tennis match in South Africa.

Roger Federer says he wishes he can play Rafael Nadal again in South Africa after they combined to break the record for the highest attendance of a tennis match and raised $3.5million for charity.

A new record of 51,954 fans packed into the Cape Town Stadium to watch Federer and Nadal link up with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and South African comedian Trevor Noah for a doubles match. After victory for Federer and Gates, the two tennis stars returned to court and played out an entertaining three-set exhibition match. And Federer came out on top over his great rival winning 6-4 3-6 6-3. In November, Federer and Alexander Zverev set the record in Mexico with 42,517 people in Mexico City’s bullring.

But Federer and Nadal comfortably surpassed that number with nearly 52,000 in attendance. After the match, Federer was ecstatic at how the exhibition went and revealed his hope to do it all again with Nadal. He said: “I think the people wanted to see us play proper tennis and not just be clowns. “It was such a privilege to be here tonight. Of course, we wanted to try and play the best tennis we can, that’s what we are world-famous for.

“It was an absolute pleasure to share the court with Rafa again, but here in beautiful Cape Town, South Africa means so much more. “It really is very special on so many levels. This is more than just tennis and I really hope we can do it again, that Rafa can do it again one day by coming back to this beautiful country. I’m so proud to have roots here.” While Nadal called the occasion a once in a lifetime experience which he will always remember. He said: “We tried our best as always. The energy has been fantastic.