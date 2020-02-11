Roger Federer reveals Rafael Nadal cried after Swiss star’s 2009 French Open triumph

Roger Federer has opened up on his relationship with Rafael Nadal before facing him in a charity contest, the Match for Africa, in South Africa.

Roger Federer has revealed that Rafael Nadal cried tears of joy following his 2009 French Open triumph – when he won at Roland Garros for the first time to claim a Career Grand Slam.

The Swiss star is a 20-time Grand Slam winner now but had to endure plenty of misery in Paris before finally enjoying success. Federer lost three successive finals to Nadal, who has won 12 of his 19 Slams at the French Open, before beating Robin Soderling in 2009. That year, Nadal was knocked out by runner-up Soderling, who also reached the final the following year only for the Spaniard to exact his revenge in straight sets. But Federer, speaking before his exhibition match against Nadal in South Africa to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, has now revealed his long-time rival was overcome with joy at watching the 38-year-old – then 27 – finally win the clay-court tournament he has long dominated.

Speaking ahead of the Match for Africa at the Cape Town Stadium in the South African capital, Federer was asked if he and Nadal are friends or rivals. The Swiss icon said: “Can you be both? I think so. I really do. “He’s a great person with great values, he’s got a great family. My family and his family respect each other immensely. “He told me today that he cried when I won the French Open in 09, he was so happy for me. So it’s a great rivalry.

“He only knows his career with me on the court. I knew a few years without him, which was nice, because there was no Rafa which made things a little bit easier! “But then there was Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. He’s been wonderful for the game, promoted this sport in the best possible way. “He’s got a huge fanbase and I’m sure a lot of you guys are Rafa fans. He deserves everything and all the praise, he’s a great person. “To get together and do things for a good cause, it’s only but normal for both of us.” Federer also spoke of his philanthropic efforts, with this the sixth Match for Africa with the first having taken place in Zurich, Switzerland back in December 2010.

Asked how he fits it into his schedule, Federer continued: “It’s all a matter of priorities. It’s my passion. “Namibia, what a country that is as well, I’ve got to go back and visit. “My kids are five and 10 now, I think they’re getting old enough to do long trips in cars and journeys around big countries and I haven’t been here to South Africa yet. “I was almost going to take them but Australia was not long ago, we’re going to go to America in a bit of time. But it’s all a matter of priorities you know, I love what I do, it was a great trip, a successful trip.