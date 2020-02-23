Roger Federer sends defiant message to fans after knee surgery blow

Roger Federer has been dealt a major setback after being forced into knee surgery – but he’s sent a defiant message to his legions of fans around the world.

Roger Federer has undergone surgery on his knee which will rule him out of the French Open. The Swiss tennis star is also now in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon this summer.

Federer announced he’d gone under the knife this morning in a statement issued via Twitter. The 20-time Grand Slam winner revealed he’s been struggling with discomfort in his knee for a while and has taken the decision to have surgery. And in a defiant message to his legions of fans, Federer has vowed to get back on the court as soon as possible. “I am grateful for everyone’s support,” he said.

“I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass.” Federer’s return could come at the Halle tournament he plays every year. He’ll be keen to get some game-time under his belt in Germany before heading to London for Wimbledon in late June. The injury blow means Federer will sit out the clay court season.

In his statement, he added: “I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. “My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. “I hoped it would go away but after an examination and discussion with my team I have decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday. “After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.”

Federer’s long-term future in tennis will be called into doubt following the knee surgery. He turns 39 in August and is expected to call it a day soon. However at the Australian Open earlier this year, Federer was adamant he’s not been thinking about retirement. “You never know what the future holds, especially at my age, but I’m confident,” he said. “I’m happy with how I’m feeling to be honest, got through a good nice training block, have no plans to retire. “So from that standpoint we’ll see how the year goes and how everything is with the family and we’ll go from there. But of course I hope to be back.”

