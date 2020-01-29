Roger Federer shares his memories of Kobe Bryant in tribute to NBA legend

Roger Federer was a huge NBA fan as a youngster.

Roger Federer has revealed he hurriedly woke up his wife Mirka after learning Kobe Bryant had passed away on Sunday. The NBA star died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles with eight others including his daughter Gianna.

Within the tennis community, Bryant had personal relationships with Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic. Last September, he was at the US Open to watch Osaka and Federer in the third round. And he took part in the coin toss ahead of Federer's clash with Dan Evans and two shared a hug together. Bryant's tragic death has had a devastating impact on the world of sport and Federer added his thoughts to the numerous tributes paid to the five-time NBA champion.

“It was incredibly dramatic news. The morning I woke up, I thought it couldn’t be when I saw the first news,” Federer told Swiss publication Tages Anzeiger. “I immediately woke Mirka. Then you want to know more about it, and you’re just sorry. His death affects the whole sports world, he was also seen on the tennis tour. “He was a big tennis fan. I was thrilled to see him in New York last year when he flipped a coin during a game of mine. “I’ve always been a big basketball fan, and as such you love Kobe anyway. And if you have a family like me and as many children, you think: Oh God, that’s hell. I am very sorry.”

Maria Sharapova and Sloane Stephens were also among the tennis stars to post emotional messages. While on Monday at the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios walked out for his match with Rafael Nadal wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Djokovic walked out for his match against Milos Raonic in a green jacket which included Bryant’s initials and No 8 and 24 jersey numbers. After his win, Djokovic broke down in tears as spoke about his relationship with Bryant.