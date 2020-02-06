Roger Federer skips Australian Open practice ahead of Novak Djokovic as concerns mount

Roger Federer will not practice ahead of his clash with Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer has decided against stepping onto a tennis court the day before his blockbuster Australian Open semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic. The 20-time Grand Slam winner admitted he was struggling with “pains and problems” following his quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren.

Federer was forced to save seven match points against Sandgren yesterday to book his place in the next round. But the win was marred by injury concerns as he required a nine-minute off-court medical timeout during the third set. Federer was not named on the practice schedule for Wednesday, meaning fans will not get an update on his physical state. The Swiss star could have had a secret run-out on the inside courts at Melbourne Park. But Express Sport has been told the 38-year-old has not requested a transfer to the Australian Open grounds so he is expected to spend the day with his doctor and physio.

In contrast, Djokovic has a scheduled 90-minute work out on court 23, which is open to the public, with Marian Vajda and Goran Ivanisevic from 4pm-5.30pm (5am-6.30am GMT). It is not the first time this week Federer has opted against hitting the practice courts as he also skipped the session the day after beating John Millman in an epic fifth-set tiebreak. The world No 3 attempted to play down his issue after beating Sandgren but he was not 100 per cent confident of overcoming the problem. “I don’t know if you can call it an injury,” Federer said. “It’s just pain and problems. I need to figure it out now.

“But as it’s not like in 18 hours, like you got a third round to play, semi-finals, you have an extra day, adrenaline, there’s a lot of things. Two good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. “Hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually nothing bad, that it was just the groin that went really tight from playing a lot, who knows what, from nerves. I don’t know. “I’m hopeful. We’ll find out tonight, tomorrow. The next day we’ll see how it goes.” Federer took the medical timeout during the third set of his battle with Sandgren but he claims the problem arose earlier in the match. He added: “I felt like it came midway through the second set maybe, after he had broken me at some point. I started to feel like my defense wasn’t really there.