Roger Federer speaks out on ‘horrible’ feeling of facing Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

Roger Federer was knocked out of the Australian Open by Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer says it was ‘horrible’ to play his match with Novak Djokovic knowing he had just a three per cent chance of winning. Federer came into the match with worries over his fitness following an upper right leg injury.

But Federer passed himself fit and made a promising start to lead 4-1. He then had three break points to lead 5-1 however Djokovic recovered, broke back and won the first set in a tiebreak. Djokovic then dominated the rest of the match as Federer put up a brave resistance. The Serbian eventually completed a 7-6 6-4 6-3 win to reach an eighth Australian Open.

After the match, Federer admitted he was never confident about his chances of winning but was happy to have reached the semi-finals. He said: “Today was horrible, to go through what I did. Nice entrance, nice sendoff, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a 3% chance to win. “You know, got to go for it. You never know. But once you can see it coming, that it’s not going to work anymore, it’s tough. “No, look, at the end of the day I’m very happy. I think I overall played all right. I know I can play better.

“At the same time I also know I can play much worse. With no tournaments beforehand, I think it’s a very, very good result.” It was the 27th time Djokovic got the better of Federer in their career meetings. And the Serbian praised Federer for playing despite not being near to his best physically. He said: “I just want to say respect to Roger for coming out tonight.