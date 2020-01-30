Roger Federer stares out Novak Djokovic as John McEnroe calls for more ‘trash talking’

Roger Federer shot Novak Djokovic a look midway through the second set.

Roger Federer shot Novak Djokovic a fierce stare after the world No 3 expressed frustration at not breaking midway through the second set.

Federer was trailing 7-6, 3-2 when he had to save a crucial breakpoint to hold his service game. As the score ticked over to 3-3 the Serbian let out all of his frustration as another chance passed him by. But Federer was not going to be intimidated by the noise and he started the mind games with his rival. ESPN tennis expert Patrick McEnroe said: “After that point Djokovic let out a little scream and Federer gave him a stare which said ‘Come on, I’m out here playing at whatever per cent’. “At least that’s what I made of it.”

Federer was struggling with an injury sustained in the previous round against Tennys Sandgren and he got off-court treatment after losing the first set. World No 2 Djokovic also requested the trainer as he was struggling with a stomach issue. But their respective problems did not get in the way of their performances as the standard was at their usual high level. However, John McEnroe wished there was more bite to the match and called for them to stand sledging one another.

“Players don’t take too kindly about that,” McEnroe said of the stare. “I would like to see a little more conversation. A little trash talking.” Federer and Djokovic’s relationship became frosty last year because of political differences behind the scenes. However, they have since made up and Djokovic insists he has nothing but respect for his long-term rival. “I know that whenever we get a chance to play each other, we understand it takes a big effort and it’s required from us to come up with the best game in order to win against each other,” said the 16-time Grand Slam winner. “Wimbledon last year, he had two match points, he was one shot away from winning that match. It’s not like I’ve been dominating the matchups. I’ve had success against him, as you said, in Grand Slams in particular.