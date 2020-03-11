Roger Federer: Swiss star involved in Indian Wells decision despite injury absence

BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells became the first major tennis event to be cancelled on Sunday due to the coronavirus.

Roger Federer might be injured on the sidelines but he reportedly still made his feelings felt towards the decision to cancel the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Last month, the Swiss star announced he had undergone surgery on his knee to fix an issue which had been bothering.

It meant Federer was forced to withdraw from several events including Indian Wells, where he is a five-time champion. Federer is back home in his native Switzerland recovering and targeting a return to action for the grass-court season in June. But the 38-year-old was called into action when the decision was taken to cancel Indian Wells over the weekend. A host of ATP and WTA stars had begun arriving in California last week but after a positive case for coronavirus was discovered, player meetings took place on Sunday. Ivan Ljubicic opens up on ‘privilege’ of working with Roger Federer

In 2019, following multiple resignations from the ATP council crisis, Federer and Rafael Nadal rejoined the group, led by Novak Djokovic. A report by Sports Illustrated says the idea of staging the event without fans was floated while Federer gave his input from his home. But it is claimed that the tournament ultimately decided to “take the path of prudence” and cancel the event for public safety reasons despite the short notice. Nadal seemed to allude to the meetings when he told fans: “You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe.”

In his statement, tournament director Tommy Haas raised the possibility of the event taking place later this year. However, that scenario seems unlikely to the packed calendar schedule. All eyes are now on the Miami Open, who have so far opted not to cancel the event at the Hard Rock Stadium. Officials for the Miami Open said on Monday that they are moving "forward as scheduled" while still monitoring the situation.