Roger Federer to receive Marat Safin apology after Russian ‘killed his confidence’

Roger Federer warmed up for his match with John Millman with 2005 Australian Open champion Marat Safin.

Marat Safin says he owes Roger Federer an apology after killing the Swiss star’s confidence in a practise session. On Friday, Federer warmed up for his third-round clash with John Millman by hitting balls with Safin on Rod Laver Arena.

A couple of hours later, Federer produced an error-strewn display, hitting 82 unforced errors as he was pushed to the brink by Millman. On Sunday, Federer dropped the first set to Marton Fucsovics but hit back to win 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2. After the match, Federer admitted: “It was a tough start, I thought Marton played clean. “I guess it was the rest of the Millman match, that guy gave me a beatdown from the baseline, so maybe it took my confidence away a little bit and I think it just took some time.” News of Federer’s low confidence clearly made its way to Safin, who beat the 38-year-old in 2005 on the way to winning the title.

And speaking on Japanese TV station Wowow, Safin said he was feeling guilty about damaging Federer’s confidence. He said: “I was worried at the end of the day because I didn’t warm up much. “Apparently I killed his confidence at the practice and he almost lost against Millman and I felt a little bit guilty. “But I’m going to say sorry to him and do a better next time.”

Federer plays American world No 100 Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals. And the 20-time Grand Slam says he is looking forward to their first-ever match. He said: “I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest. Every time I see him play, I feel like he plays very well. He’s got a lot of stuff in his game that he’s deserving of being higher. “I don’t know if he’s been injured or not in the last season, to be honest. I didn’t follow him that closely. “I mean, I remember he played [Hyeon] Chung in the quarters the last time I played the semis, to play Chung with his blisters and all that.