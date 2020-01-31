Roger Federer told of two Novak Djokovic weaknesses to exploit in Australian Open clash

Roger Federer is aiming to beat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open for the first time since 2007.

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis doesn’t rate Roger Federer’s chances of beating Novak Djokovic in their Australian Open semi-final later today, but he has identified two areas the world No 3 could exploit to reach the final. Both Federer and Djokovic have strong records down in Melbourne, with the two tennis greats holding 13 Grand Slam titles between them.

But it’s Djokovic who has looked the likelier of the two through the 2020 Australian Open to lift the famous Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. The Serbian has dropped just one set as he’s sailed through to the semi-finals with relative comfort. For Federer though it has been far from comfortable, with the 38-year-old admitting himself that he was “lucky” to beat Tennys Sandgren. The Swiss tennis star has played 20 sets and spent over 14 hours on the court heading into the semi-final against Djokovic.

Djokovic comes into the match as the favourite given his recent record on Rod Laver Arena. But, while Kokkinakis is backing the world No 2 to advance, he does address to areas of Djokovic’s game Federer could take advantage of to give him the best shot of making the final. “You never want to count anyone out, let alone Fed, but I don’t like the chances,” he wrote for Fox Sports. “He’ll look to come in and shorten the points – which he can do well – and come in a lot, but that’s the thing with Novak.

“There’s not really a side to come in on. Novak will make a lot of returns and try to keep Federer on the back foot. “The weaknesses for Novak are so minimal. Sometimes the second serve. “Sometimes he can lose it on the short forehand. And he’s not a bad volleyer, but not as good as Fed.