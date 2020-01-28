Roger Federer urged to retire after making stuttering start to Australian Open clash

Tennis fans urged Roger Federer to retire after losing the first set against Marton Fucsovics.

The 38-year-old is coming towards the latter stage of his career and he struggled against John Millman in round three, needing a dramatic fifth-set tiebreak to keep his campaign alive. A similar story occurred in his fourth-round tie with world No 67 Fucsovics as the Hungarian took the first set 6-4. And fans were not happy Federer’s performance and called for him to think about giving up the sport after not winning a Grand Slam title in two years. “Federer should retire honestly,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “His body is gonna give up soon.” While another added: “Federer you should f***ing retire already! Gadamn!”

And a further user noted: “The way Roger Federer is playing he should retire immediately #AusOpen.” One other person tweeted: “Time for Federer to retire.” However, Federer quickly found his rhythm at the start of the second set as he broke at the first opportunity. The 20-time Grand Slam winner then stormed through the remainder of the set in 27 minutes to win 6-1.

And he flipped the tie on it’s head when he broke early in the third to take a 2-0 lead. The pair are fighting to face Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals and the American analysed his two potential opponents. On Federer, the world No 100 said: “It would be very special, very special. I was kicking myself that I lost to a too good Sam Querrey at Wimbledon in the round of 16 because I would have played Rafa [Nadal] in the quarters. “That would have been very special. I was a little upset I wasn’t able to get to that match.