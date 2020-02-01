Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic free live stream: How to watch Australian Open match

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream information, including how to watch the match for free.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will meet for the 50th time when they clash in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Djokovic leads the head-to-head rivalry 26-23 but Federer won their last meeting at the ATP Finals in November.

What has been said? Federer: “I think conditions suit us well here. [We have] started the year strong. [It has] probably something to do with court speed, feeling comfortable down here. “Novak also has gone on all these runs like I did for 10 years. He did the same for the past 10 years. “It helps when you start the year off with a bang. We were able to do that quite a few times.”

Djokovic: “It’s not like I’ve been dominating the match-ups. I’ve had success against him, as you said, in Grand Slams in particular. “But Roger is Roger. You know that he’s always going to play on such a high level, regardless of the surface. “He loves to play these kind of matches, big rivalries, semis, finals of Grand Slams.” How to live stream Federer vs Djokovic Live coverage of the Australian Open will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK.

The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages. Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player, both online and through the app. A seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player is available through Amazon Prime Video, which incidentally has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also live stream the match for free via selected UK betting sites.

What do the odds say? Roger Federer – 2/1 Novak Djokovic – 7/20 Odds by The Pools

