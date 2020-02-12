Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal free live stream: The simple way to watch Match in Africa

Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal in the Match in Africa today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream information, including how to watch the match for free.

Roger Federer says playing his “toughest rival” Rafael Nadal in South Africa in a “dream come true”. The Match in Africa sees two of tennis’ all-time greats play in an exhibition match to raise money for Federer’s charity, which offers educational and athletic programs to children.

Federer said: “We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life. “I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. “It will be a once-in-a lifetime moment for my family and I.” Nadal is also looking forward to facing his long-standing rival at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Spaniard said: “Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. “Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. “It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide – that will be fun.” How to live stream the Match in Africa Live coverage will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK.

The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages. Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player app and online. A subscription starts at £4.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, however, there are some simple ways to watch the action for free. Amazon Prime Video customers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player. If you don’t already have Amazon Prime, a 30-day free trial is available to new subscribers.

Fans can also stream Federer vs Nadal live via Tennis TV. Those registering for the first time can watch the match for free. The event begins at 5.30pm GMT with pro-celebrity doubles match. Federer and Nadal’s match is expected to get underway at 6.30pm.

