Roger Federer warning sent by Rafael Nadal doubles partner ahead of Match In Africa

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will take part in a special exhibition Match in Africa on February 7.

Roger Federer will team up alongside Bill Gates in curtain-raising pro-celebrity doubles match at the Match in Africa next month against Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah, and the latter expects the majority of the support. It was announced last summer that Federer and Nadal would be playing a special exhibition match in Cape Town, South Africa in a bid to raise money for children in the region.

Tickets immediately sold out in early September for the 55,000 seater Cape Town Stadium, breaking the world record for fans attending a tennis match. The singles match between Nadal and Federer will be the main event, starting at 8pm (6pm GMT), but there will also be a celebrity doubles match beforehand. The event in South Africa will be the sixth edition of the match, with the doubles match being a staple part of the day in the two previous events. Bill Gates has played in both events alongside Nadal while Mike McCready and Savannah Guthrie have played with John Isner and Jack Sock respectively.

It will be the first time Nadal takes part in the event since 2010, when he faced off against Nadal in two matches held in Switzerland and then Spain. But this time Nadal will partner up alongside comedian Trevor Noah, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. And The Daily Show host has warned Federer not to expect to be the fan-favourite when the four of them take the court in the celebrity match next month. “Hey @RogerFederer, you & @billgates want to play doubles against me & @RafaelNadal!?” Noah wrote on Twitter.

“Okay. We accept your challenge, but be prepared for the crowd in SA to be on our side! “See you Feb 7 in Cape Town! Masihambe! #MatchInAfrica.” Federer though himself as close ties to South Africa as his mother, Lynette, was born there. And speaking last summer when the event was announced, the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke of his delight at the match being held in Africa.