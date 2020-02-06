Roger Federer’s coach provides injury update ahead of Novak Djokovic clash

Severin Luthi has explained why Roger Federer did not practice yesterday.

Roger Federer’s coach Severin Luthi has explained why Roger Federer did not practice ahead of his Australian Open semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic. The world No 3 was a notable absentee from the practice schedule on Wednesday.

In contrast, Djokovic spend 90 minutes hitting with Marian Vajda and Goran Ivanisevic to keep himself ticking over. But Federer suffered a groin injury during his quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren and instead spent the day attempting to rehabilitate. “Roger did not train as planned,” Luthi said. The goal was relaxation and physiotherapy. I hope he feels better [the semi-final].” Federer was spotted with his leg bandaged up this morning and he again snubbed the practice schedule.

Fears were raised that the 38-year-old may pull out of his 50th career meeting with Djokovic. But Tennis Australia came out to confirm the show will go ahead as planned. Federer instead practiced on the inside courts which are not open to the public while Djokovic warm-up outside. After beating Sandgren in the previous round, Federer attempted to play down his struggles.

“I don’t know if you can call it an injury,” the world No 3 said. “It’s just pain and problems. I need to figure it out now. “But as it’s not like in 18 hours, like you got a third round to play, semi-finals, you have an extra day, adrenaline, there’s a lot of things. Two good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. “Hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually nothing bad, that it was just the groin that went really tight from playing a lot, who knows what, from nerves. I don’t know. “I’m hopeful. We’ll find out tonight, tomorrow. The next day we’ll see how it goes.