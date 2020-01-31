Roger Federer’s wife Mirka Federer looks stressed during Novak Djokovic showdown

Mirka Federer looked on concerned during Roger Federer’s Australian Open semi-final with Novak Djokovic.

Mirka Federer looked distressed during Roger Federer’s Australian Open semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic. The two tennis greats were locked in a battle for a place in the final – with Djokovic coming out on top.

Things had started well for Federer despite injury fears and he built up a 5-2 lead in the first set. But he was unable to convert and ended up losing the first in a tiebreak (7-1) as Djokovic fought back. And his wife Mirka was seen in the crowd looking concerned as he blew the early lead. Djokovic then went on to win in straight sets and will face either Alex Zverev or Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final. Mirka is a regular courtside and is often picked out by the TV cameras. Federer’s build up to the semi-final had been centred around the injury he appeared to pick up in the quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren.

He took a medical timeout and needed help from the doctors to get him through that match. Federer then took the unusual step of not training yesterday as he tried to rest his legs, and he was also seen bandaged up before today’s match. However he started the match well and kept pace with Djokovic. Federer had admitted he was struggling with his leg after Tuesday’s five-setter. But Eurosport pundit Mats Willander thought he would give Djokovic a go. “I think he is going to be able to compete,” Wilander said.

“I don’t think he has to be at 100 per cent because he wasn’t 100 per cent in the last round. “He’s not going to beat Djokovic and it sounded like in his press conference he knew he couldn’t hurt himself any further. “Does he want to go in there 90 per cent [fit]and risk losing 6-2 6-2 6-2 against Novak Djokovic?