Roger Stone Claims Bill Gates May Have Created COVID-19 For ‘Microchipping People’

Roger Stone is claiming that Bill Gates may have been involved in the creation and spread of COVID-19 for “microchipping people.”

The longtime ally of President Donald Trump suggested that Gates may be in cahoots with other globalists to further their plans for mandatory vaccinations. Stone revealed his speculations during a radio interview on Joe Piscopo’s show.

“Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate. I have conservative friends who say it’s ridiculous and others say absolutely,” Stone said. “He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they’ve been tested. Over my dead body. Mandatory vaccinations? No way, Jose!”

For years, Gates has been telling world leaders to prepare for a pandemic. He said that the government should have invested in equipment and tests as soon as the novel coronavirus started spreading from China last December.

The Microsoft founder also donated billions of dollars from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to research vaccination following the Ebola crisis.

Stone’s claim, however, is one of the many conspiracy theories about COVID-19. After the virus crossed over to other countries, there have been claims that 5G networks set up across the globe may weaken people’s immunities to make them vulnerable against the virus.

China’s first COVID-19 case was reported in 2019 or the same year that 5G networks’ demand surged. Conspiracy theorists decided that there is a link between these two instances. They claimed that big, powerful people in the world allegedly planned the virus’ spread.

This has led the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as well as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to issue a statement against the rumor and asked the public not to pass the same unfounded stories as fact.

Meanwhile, Stone was sentenced to a 40-month prison term, $20,000 fine, four-year probation and 250 hours of community service for obstruction of justice, witness tampering and false statements in relation to the Russian’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections and his ties to WikiLeaks. He has appealed the ruling and won’t begin his sentence until then.