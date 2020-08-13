Rogue Company August update release date, patch notes news, Vice map and MORE

Rogue Company fans have been given more information about the upcoming Deserter penalty.

Launching as part of the August update, the Deserter penalty will penalise players who quit during matches.

Lead designer Scott Lussier is keen to point out that the company will be closely monitoring the new feature to make sure it’s meeting expectations.

Rogue Company developer First Watch Games has revealed new details about the imminent August update.

The PS4, Xbox One, PC (via Epic Game Store) and Nintendo Switch multiplayer shooter is tipped to get an update later this week.

The headline new feature is the addition of a new map titled Vice, not to mention a shooting range and a penalty for players who quit games early.

With the August update just days away from launch, First Watch Games has fully unveiled the new Vice map.

According to Rogue Company lead designer Scott Lussier, Vice is designed as an asymmetrical three-way map that’s perfect for attackers.

The new map is particularly beneficial for medium and long-range attackers, although close-range mains can flourish through careful approach play.

Needless to say, the next major Rogue Company update will also contain lots of bug fixes, tweaks and gameplay balances.

Scorch’s Overheat ability, for example, is getting a big nerf. The powerful ability will now last for ten seconds compared to 15 seconds.