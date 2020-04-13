Rogue moves on in LEC spring playoffs

Sixth-seeded Rogue advanced with a 3-1 victory over fifth-seeded Misfits Gaming on Sunday to advance in the losers’ bracket of the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs.

Top laner Finn “Finn” Wiestal was named MVP of the lone match played on Sunday. Rogue next faces third-seeded Origen on Friday.

Second-seeded Fnatic and fourth-seeded MAD Lions have earned sports in the winners’ bracket semifinals. The clubs will square off on Saturday.

The grand final is scheduled for April 19. The winner of the event qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

–Field Level Media