Romain Grosjean fires ‘lucky’ shot at F1 young guns Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen

Haas driver Romain Grosjean has offered his verdict on highly-rated F1 duo Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen aren’t much better than the generation before them and they’re “lucky” to have Ferrari and Red Bull cars at their disposal. That’s the verdict of Haas driver Romain Grosjean, who admits ahead of the new season, though, that the pair are “very strong”.

Leclerc is unofficially Ferrari’s No 1 driver having edged out team-mate Sebastian Vettel last year and put pen to paper on a new-long term contract before Christmas. The Prancing Horse’s decision to tie Leclerc down until 2024 was followed by Red Bull giving Verstappen a deal which will see him stay on their books until at least 2023. The duo, both tipped to secure World Drivers’ Championship glory one day, are the leading lights of a new generation of F1 racers, which includes Esteban Ocon, George Russell and Lando Norris. While Grosjean believes Leclerc and Verstappen are talented, he seems to have a gripe about the drivers being fast-tracked into top teams.

The 33-year-old, who finished 18th in the drivers standings last year after a disappointing season for Haas, says there’s not much between his and their generation. Asked about the young generation, embodied by Leclerc and Verstappen, Grosjean told French bookmaker Winamax: “They are very strong and lucky to have a great car. “I don’t think there are big differences between our generations.” Leclerc and Verstappen finished fourth and third respectively in the World Drivers’ Championship standings last year after impressive campaigns. The duo will be hoping their teams can deliver the goods for them with their new cars for the 2020 F1 season.