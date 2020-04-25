Romain Grosjean Responds To Critics After Consistent Internet Abuse Trolling

Romain Grosjean has broken his silence in response to critics who have labeled him as a rubbish driver. Grosjean, first of all, questioned the truth of the criticism, considering how long his F1 career has been.

The French national has faced more than his fair share of criticism, especially on social media platforms.

According to Romain, one of the most significant facts that provides peace of mind when he comes across abusive and negative comments online is the fact he has had a decorated career spanning more than a decade.

In that time, he claimed during an Instagram live session, he competed in a hundred and sixty-nine Grand Prix races.

The French racing driver talked about how stupid it would be for the Haas team principal race to continue putting him in their car if he was that bad.

Romain said his career had been through different stages and that it had become painful to keep watching the negative social media comments he was getting.

Eventually, he stopped watching the comments because he knew what he was doing and achieving in formula one and also in his personal life.

As a suggested solution to the harsh comments, Romain said that he would comically reply to them. Perhaps he would use humor to deflect the abuse.

Romain said he understood part of social media would have negative comments that are neither polite nor respectful. Romain Grosjean does draw in divided opinions, and he sees this as a positive since he is receiving publicity either way.

The F1 driver said that he liked it when people approached commenting in the right manner because they would face you and indicate what is good or bad, and then he could explain and have a productive talk.

Romain said that he was a bit happy with his reputation among the people because they either liked him or they didn’t.

The thirty-four-year-old Romain currently sits at the seventh position in the 2020 season. During the 2019 season, he struggled somewhat with his form and lacked a competitive race pace from his car.

Romain’s experience during in the F1 championship is considerable and a reason as to why he gets a driving seat for nearly every season since 2012.

Outside of the F1 racing world, Romain is a passionate chef who has coauthored a cooking book with his wife called “Cuisine et Confidences.”