Romania – Factors to watch on April 29

BUCHAREST, April 29 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

DEBT ISSUANCE

Romanian debt managers could unveil domestic debt issuance plans for May. In April, they sold roughly 5.67 billion lei ($1.27 billion) worth of bills and bonds.

PETROM

Romania’s top oil and gas firm OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria’s OMV said on Wednesday it has posted a first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 760 million lei ($170.40 million), down 28% from the same quarter of the previous year, driven in large part by lower crude and gas prices.

ELECTION

A parliament election in Romania scheduled for late November or early December might not take place this year unless the new coronavirus spread is contained, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

HIDROELECTRICA

An initial public offering of Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica is unlikely to happen this year as previously announced, the manager of investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said on Tuesday.

Fondul also said it has either paid or plans to pay 820 million lei ($183.87 million) to shareholders this year .

CEE MARKETS

Bond yields retreated and the forint weakened versus the euro after Hungary’s central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and said it would set no target amount for its bond-buying programme.

