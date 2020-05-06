Romania – Factors to watch on April 30

BUCHAREST, April 30 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT ISSUANCE

Romanian debt managers could unveil domestic debt issuance plans for May. In April, they sold roughly 5.67 billion lei ($1.27 billion) worth of bills and bonds.

ERSTE

Erste Group Bank Q1 Operating Result Down At EUR 551.7 Mln. [

CEE MARKETS

Central European stocks firmed on Wednesday as countries looked to ease coronavirus lockdowns, while Hungarian long-term government bond yields plunged after the central bank announced the terms of its bond-buying programme.

Blue-chip indexes in the region rose, with Budapest and Warsaw both gaining more than 1%. Bucharest edged up 0.4% while Prague gained 0.2%.

