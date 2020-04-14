Romania – Factors to watch on April 6

BUCHAREST, April 6 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry plans to sell 500 million lei ($112.04 million) worth of August 2022 treasury bond series ROGRXAE5BEO2 at tender.

PRESIDENT

President Klaus Iohannis holds meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and other cabinet minister to assess measures taken so far to rein in the spread of the new coronavirus.

CEE MARKETS

Central European stock markets and currencies were mixed on Friday as investors tried to digest huge swings in oil prices and more than six million new U.S. jobless claims, signalling further grave economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.

FX POLL

Central Europe’s currencies could be over the worst of their pounding as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, as Hungary’s forint is seen recovering from record lows and the Czech crown gradually firming in the next year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

WHEAT TENDERS

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, is considering changing the terms of its international wheat purchasing tenders to ask suppliers to offer prices on a cost and freight (C&F) basis, traders said on Sunday.

