Romania – Factors to watch on April 7

BUCHAREST, April 7 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

GDP DATA

The National Statistics Board will release Q4 gross domestic product data at 0600 GMT.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry sold a more than planned 742 million lei ($165.85 million) of August 2022 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 3.73%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 500 million lei, last issued the bond in March at an average yield of 3.55%.

REUTERS POLL

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 2.8% year-on-year at the end of March, down from 3.1% in February.

EMERGENCY

Romania’s government will extend its state of emergency by another 30 days after the current period ending next week, to help halt the spread of the new coronavirus, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

The Hungarian forint gave up some of its early gains versus the euro by Monday afternoon after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package.

