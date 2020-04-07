Ronaldinho Along With Cristiano Ronaldo Belongs To The Rank Below Lionel Messi, Says Barcelona Legend: Report

FC Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has reportedly picked Lionel Messi as the best soccer player in the world ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Brazil’s Ronaldo.

There have been several debates over the years to decide who among Messi and Portugal’s Ronaldo is the greatest player in the history of the sport and there are no surprises that Xavi has picked his former teammate.

However, the veteran midfielder has also mentioned his another former teammate – Ronaldinho — alongside Ronaldo in a tier below that of Messi.

“Ronaldinho is at the level of the best, perhaps what he lacked was consistency,” the current Al Sadd head coach told Globo Esporte.

“Perhaps he lacked consistency in being at his peak. For me, only Messi is above Ronaldinho because of the consistency of the last few years. Messi is the best in history, but Ronaldinho is with the best. The rest follow. He [Ronaldinho] is with the best – with Ronaldo, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, that group,” the Spaniard further added.

Brazil’s superstar Ronaldinho had a terrific run in Barcelona, where he played for five years. During his stint between 2003 and 2008, he twice won the World Soccer Player of the Year. However, when Pep Guardiola took over Barca’s charge, he believed that Ronaldinho’s lifestyle could have a poor influence on Messi, who was still an upcoming star. Hence, Guardiola did not stop Ronaldinho from moving from Barca to AC Milan in 2008.

Meanwhile, there are reports that state that former Barca skipper Xavi is expected to become the club’s manager in the near future. When the Catalans sacked Ernesto Valverde, Xavi reportedly was asked to take over the charge but the eight-time La Liga winner denied the offer and the current champions then signed Quique Setién as their new boss.

Barca currently are on the top of the table ahead of Real Madrid and Seville. Soccer currently is suspended everywhere due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Spain has suspended its league indefinitely for the same reason.