Ronaldo And Messi’s Greatness Comparable To Federer And Nadal, Says Tennis Star

Football is the biggest sport in the entire world. Cities from different regions on the international scale all speak the same language of football. This current generation has seen great moments in the sport and has ensued much debate on who is currently the best player on the field.

Christiano Ronaldo has made a case for himself as one of the greatest players of all time. He’s won multiple accolades in his illustrious career. He’s represented and carried the colors of Portugal and remains to be the all-time goal scorer of his country in international competition.

Overall he’s a recipient of the Ballon d’Or on five different occasions. But as much as Ronaldo has painted his career as a legend, his rival Lionel Messi makes a strong case against him.

Messi is one of Argentina’s legendary football players. The ten-time La Liga champion and multiple time UEFA Champion’s League winner has cemented himself as one of the iconic figures of the sport. He is also a recipient of the Ballon d’Or on several occasions, winning the award six times.

The argument between these two has raged on for years and tennis star Feliciano Lopez sees similarities to it with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s rivalry.

Federer is one of tennis’ biggest stars as he holds the record for the most Grand Slams in history. The 20 majors under his belt are considered one of the biggest feats in the sport. But trailing right behind him is Nadal who currently holds 19 Grand Slams.

Federer and Nadal have had their share of battles in the past and have constantly exchanged in the top spot of the world standings.

The two take advantage and play through their strengths throughout the tour’s calendar. Federer has dominated across different tournaments mainly the Wimbledon Championships.

Nadal, on the other hand, has been untouchable on the clay court – dubbing him the King of Clay.

While Lopez highlighted the duo of Ronaldo, Messi to the pair of Federer, Nadal, he also took note of Novak Djokovic as a third option. He likened him to Diego Maradona as a comparison.

Per Tennis World USA, Lopez appreciates the greatness that these athletes have done. “ It’s just, just two of them playing at the same time is a miracle, but then three? And so many years? I guess it’s the same as Cristiano, Messi and Maradona.”