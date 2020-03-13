Rory Stewart names the ONE country UK can learn from to control coronavirus ‘wildfire’

Rory Stewart told talkRADIO that one country has achieved “remarkable things” in their battle against the COVID-19 virus due to their health interventions.

London mayoral candidate Rory Stewart said, despite South Korea having the fourth-highest amount of cases in the world, the country has “very dramatically” reduced the number of new cases because of the health interventions they have taken. Britain had its first confirmed coronavirus case over three weeks after South Korea had started battling the COVID-19 virus.

Mr Stewart said: “We are being far too slow in an epidemic like this, you should be moving immediately with no regrets. “The earlier you shut schools, the earlier you stop gatherings, the better. “Because it is common sense that the more people that meet with each other the more likely they are to pass on the disease. “Somebody who is working from home and self-isolating is not going to be coming into contact in the same way with people who have the disease.”

He continued: “Actually, countries that have done this very quickly have achieved remarkable things. “South Korea has very dramatically brought down the number of new cases in about 10 days by doing this. “But if you start too late it is out of control and it spreads like wildfire. “It is then almost impossible to contain.”

Of the 7869 cases in South Korea, 7470 are still active at the time of writing. Only 114 of those cases are classed as new cases. A total of 333 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in South Korea. There have been 66 confirmed deaths in the country.