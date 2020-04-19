Rose sends pizzas and Kyrgios helps out – what sports…

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6.

Football

#ThankYou Danny Rose for the hundreds of @Dominos_UK pizzas arriving for #TeamNorthMid #NHS pic.twitter.com/r8gxeS0ylu — North Mid Hospital (@NorthMidNHS) April 6, 2020

On-loan Newcastle defender Danny Rose last week made a £19,000 donation to the North Middlesex University Hospital in London, and he was helping out again on Monday as a bumper delivery of pizzas arrived for staff to enjoy.

Matchday for @MasonMount_10 and the Blues! 🙌⚽️ It’s West Ham v Chelsea. Rice v Mount. All on FIFA20! 🎮 LIVE on our YouTube channel at 7pm (UK) tonight! #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/H6iF4Z4KgO — Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2020

Chelsea revealed that England internationals Mason Mount and Declan Rice would go head to head in a game of FIFA20 between the Blues and London rivals West Ham on Monday night.

A mobile Bristol Ambulance crew has based itself at @ashtongatestad where NHS staff are now able to take a COVID-19 swab test. — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 6, 2020

Bristol City made Ashton Gate available for an ambulance crew who are able to undertake cornavirus tests for NHS staff.

Tennis

Australian Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram to ask anyone left without an income to message him and said he would share whatever food he could with them, dropped off on their doorsteps.

When you realize you need to go grocery shopping 😍🤗😏 #Quarantine #itsthelittlethings pic.twitter.com/r9YmYOr3jb — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 6, 2020

Cricket

NEWS: Lancashire Cricket has committed to offering up to 5,000 tickets to NHS staff as a gesture of support for their ongoing heroic efforts in the fight against Coronavirus. Read more ⬇ — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 6, 2020

Lancashire announced they would offer up to 5,000 tickets to NHS workers to a Vitality Blast match this season as a gesture of support for their efforts against the Coronavirus. Dates will be confirmed once the cricket schedule has been finalised.

📞 #MakeACall continues! 👊 Thank you @willrhodes35. Next up is @mgkburgess… 🐻#YouBears https://t.co/NYZnOz0VtH pic.twitter.com/LjJq8YKScc — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) April 4, 2020

Warwickshire steward Keith Morris got a surprise when he picked up the phone and heard first-team seamer Olly Hannon-Dalby on the other end of the line as players call around members and staff during the lockdown.

“I had a lovely chat to Olly,” Morris said. “We were chatting for almost an hour. How amazing for the players to take time out to call us and check how we are doing.”

Club Captain Tom Westley was joined by Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Rishi Patel, Robin Das and Eshan Kally to prepare hot meals for NHS staff working long hours in the intensive care units, as well as elderly and vulnerable people in the community. https://t.co/rSCmHKJ1dr pic.twitter.com/m9flaOwY6X — Essex 🏠 Cricket (@EssexCricket) April 6, 2020

Essex players Tom Westley, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Rishi Patel, Robin Das and Eshun Kalley spent the day in the kitchen to provide meals for NHS staff.

Sussex coach Jason Gillespie got a pedicure from his daughter.

Cycling

Dm me buddy 👊🏻 — Luke Rowe (@LukeRowe1990) April 4, 2020

Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe has been thanked after he provided a replacement bike to an NHS worker following a theft in Cardiff.

Anaesthetic registrar Tom Roberts wrote about the theft on Twitter, prompting both Rowe and ex-Olympic champion Chris Boardman to offer help.

Michał Kwiatkowski

And Rowe’s team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski has been helping health workers in his native Poland by offering up free accommodation to those who need it.

The former world champion wrote on Facebook that he was making a number of apartments available to frontline medical staff.