Roseanne Barr Thinks COVID-19 Pandemic Is Ploy To ‘Get Rid Of My Generation’

Roseanne Barr thinks that the coronavirus pandemic is just a ploy to get rid of her generation.

The “Roseanne” star appeared on Norm Macdonald’s new YouTube series “Quarantined With Norm Macdonald” over the weeked and they talked about the COVID-19 pandemic. The comedian said that she believes coronavirus is just a conspiracy that targets boomer ladies like her to bring more cash into the state when they die.

“You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” the 67-year-old star said.

“The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian seemed to agree with her and even likened Barr’s idea to a movie plot.

“There’s so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society, that would be a good thriller,” Macdonald said.

Barr made several bizarre statements during the interview saying that the Chinese do not just eat bats and rats, she claimed to have seen a guy eating a baby. She also alleged that people were spying on her to ruin her career.

Barr has been involved in a string of controversy in the past. She has kept a low profile after ABC axed her show in May 2018 following a racist tweet calling former Barack Obama’s aide Valerie Jarrett the child of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

Barr was part of “The Conners” along with John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. However, her character was killed off by opiod overdose which Barr and her longtime rabbi Shmuley Boteach criticized, calling it “unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show.”

In their statement, the pair also said that the show brought together characters of different political persuasions and ethnic backgrounds as a unified family which was rare in the modern American entertainment. They added that the show celebrated a strong, matriarchal woman in a leading role and the country needed more of it to emphasize the loss after killing Barr’s character.

Barr also fired back on Twitter. “I AIN’T DEAD, [expletive]!!!!” she wrote at the time.