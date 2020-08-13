Ross Brawn names driver Mercedes almost chose instead of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has won five F1 world championships since joining Mercedes in 2013.

Ross Brawn has admitted Mercedes almost went in another direction to Lewis Hamilton back in 2013. Brawn is widely recognised as one of the most successful team principals in F1 history.

He oversaw successful stints at Benetton and Ferrari before creating his own team, Brawn GP, in 2009, where Jenson Button went on to win the Drivers’ Championship. After that, he took over as team principal at Mercedes where the groundworks were put in for the team to be as successful as they are today. One of Brawn’s final decisions at Mercedes was to convince Hamilton to leave McLaren at the end of the 2012 season to team up with Nico Rosberg. And Mercedes haven’t looked back since, winning the past six Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

Hamilton has enjoyed the most success, moving to within one of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record. But Brawn has admitted things could have been completely different at Mercedes had they taken a different approach in 2013. The F1 managing director admitted that Nico Hulkenberg, who finished seventh upon his brief return to Formula One as Sergio Perez’s replacement at Racing Point, was his back-up option to Hamilton when he was Mercedes team principal. “It was going to be an incredible physical challenge for Nico Hulkenberg and I don’t know how much he hurt at the end of the race, but it was great performance all weekend by someone who had just been dropped in the deep end,” he wrote on F1’s official website.

“I almost signed him years ago, when I was in charge at Mercedes. “If Lewis hadn’t joined Mercedes when he did, Nico was our next choice. “I’ve always respected Nico enormously as a driver. “He’s a very strong driver who should be in Formula 1.”