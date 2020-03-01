Röttgen considers Erdogan’s threat to call for help

DThe opening of the border by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for refugees to Europe has caused a mixed response. Among the applicants for the chair of the CDU, Norbert Röttgen, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, spoke up. Röttgen warned in conversation with the F.A.S. from harsh reactions by Germany and the EU to Erdogan’s advances. Its latest steps have “the external form of a threat”, but are “in terms of content” a call for help to Europe. “This is how we should understand it and not as a provocation,” said Röttgen. President Erdogan had failed in his attempt to work with Russia in Syria, and that is exactly what he is now signaling to the West. His most recent steps were: “Look, I have failed with my Russia policy, and now I need the Europeans”.

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Röttgen recalled that Turkey has taken in millions of Syrian refugees. That is why Europe must now “provide additional money and help to take care of these people temporarily”. A tough move against Erdogan is “in the light of our interests the wrong way”. The West should not respond “to the tone” of the Turkish president, but do “the problems” justice.

Regarding Russia, Röttgen demanded that the West consider additional sanctions. “So far, Putin has not had to pay a price for his war of conquest alongside Assad,” he said. That is why the Russian president has “no reason to respond to any kind appeals by European foreign ministers”. As a result, the West must induce Russia to negotiate through the “threat of economic sanctions”. “We have to make it clear that we are ready to play hard diplomatically and economically.” If such an initiative came “from Germany and France together”, it would not fail to have an impact on Putin.

The deputy parliamentary group leader of the Union in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei, asked Germany and the EU to support Greece with “all necessary means”, that it was about protecting the common European external border and preventing a new wave of migration. To rely solely on the EU-Turkey agreement is foolish. “We must take all precautions in the event that Turkey de facto terminates this agreement.”

The federal government also refused to condemn Erdogan. A government spokesman told the newspaper that it was expected and expected to comply with the EU-Turkey agreement. The Federal Government is in contact with everyone involved. The Federal Foreign Office also said the same thing.