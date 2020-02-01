Roy Keane talks chances of Man Utd signing striker in January as transfer worry explained

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes his former club should be worried about signing a striker in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have been dealt a double-blow on Sunday as not only did they lose 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield, after the match boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed striker Marcus Rashford is expected to be out for at least six weeks. And Red Devils legend Roy Keane believes his former club are now desperate to bring in another striker.

During the January transfer window Solskjaer has spoken about the club having the necessary funds to bring in reinforcements but that it has to be the right type of player. United have been short-handed up front this season after the club sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and then decided to not bring in a replacement. The club put their faith in Rashford to be the club’s main striker and he has stepped up to the challenge, as he has recorded his best season at the club. The 22-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances for United this season but Solskjaer now faces at least six weeks without him. JUST IN: Paul Pogba to Barcelona shock, Man Utd plan £15m transfer, Chelsea £60m talks, Liverpool

"He has suffered a bad injury," Solskjaer said. "It's a stress fracture, it happened against Wolverhampton. "It's unlucky for Marcus, he will be out for a while for us."

Keane thinks United are not only desperate to sign another striker but also isn’t sure where a good deal is going to come from with the time left in this transfer window. “It’s bad news on the back of a bad result,” Keane said. “Rashford has been a brilliant player but it’s a big loss to United and I’m always intrigued when clubs talk about getting players in and strikers. “Where do they think they’re gonna get these strikers in January? ‘There’s not many top strikers out there. United are having a difficult spell, they’ll have to get through it but it’s a big blow, Rashford.

“It’s very rare you get a good deal done in January. Ole said they’re not desperate but they are. “They are desperate to get a player but where do you think these players are going to appear from?” As for Solskjaer’s transfer plans the Norwegian hinted the club could look at some short-term deals to see them through for the remainder of the season. “It’s an unfortunate situation we are in,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.