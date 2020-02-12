Royal apology: Kate apologises for disappointing royal fan, 3, who wanted ‘real princess’

Annabel was very excited to meet a “real life princess” but was completely disheartened when Kate showed up wearing not what the little girl had expected. Instead of a Disney-inspired glitzy ball gown, Kate wore a navy Hobbs coat, Zara dress and a beautiful Beulah London scarf. The Duchess ended up apologising “for not wearing a pretty dress” in an adorable conversation with the little girl.

Rhian, the mother, said: “Kate said: ‘I’m really sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today’ and Annabel said: ‘I thought you’d look like Cinderella’.

“My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and she was really excited to meet a real princess.”

However, despite the lack of a princess gown, the three-year-old was “completely in awe” of the Duchess.

She gave the royal a “huge hug” as Kate welcomed the embrace.

The mother hopes that her daughter will look back in ten years and realise how amazing her encounter was.

Kate and William started their day in South Wales by greeting volunteers at the RNLI station, one of the busiest charities in Wales.

The pair were smiling and in good spirits as they boarded a lifeboat and spoke to the volunteers about their day-to-day tasks.

The couple also visited an ice cream parlour, where William gushed about his three children.