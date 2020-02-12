Royal backlash: Union flag may NOT be flown for Prince Andrew – Palace and No10 backs down

THE UNION flag may not be flown from public buildings to mark Prince Andrew’s birthday.

Downing Street has today admitted the policy of flying flags on royal birthdays was being looked at. It comes after councils were sent a reminder about the Duke of York’s 60th later this month.

An email, seen by The Sun, was sent to councils by Matt Stevenson – private secretary to Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government permanent secretary Dame Melanie Dawes – telling them to fly the flag for Andrew’s birthday on February 19. But Downing Street has said the matter was being looked into following criticism. Andrew quit frontline royal duties earlier last year amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This was an administrative email about long-standing policy. “I understand DCMS [the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport]and the royal household are considering how the policy applies in changing circumstances such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties.” It comes after anti-monarchy group Republic insisted councils had “better things to worry about than daft royal protocols”.

CEO Graham Smith said: “This is crass and offensive, and that even at the best of times it’s nonsense to be flying flags for Andrew’s or anyone else’s birthday. “Councils are struggling to provide core services, they have better things to worry about than daft royal protocols. “And to think we should be celebrating a man who has serious accusations of sexual assault hanging over his head is particularly appalling.

“It’s time we ended the whole nonsense of flying flags for royal birthdays. “It’s inappropriate in a democracy and the public aren’t interested. “I think we’d all rather see councils spend their time and money getting services delivered.” Meanwhile, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said that Liverpool City Council would ignore any requests to mark Andrew’s birthday because it would not be “appropriate”.

Mr Anderson told the Liverpool Echo: “No, we won’t be doing that, I don’t think that would be appropriate. “This isn’t to do with being anti-royal, we have flown the flag for the Queen before. “But Prince Andrew isn’t a major royal, he’s not a significant member of the royal family.