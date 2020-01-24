Royal blow: How Megxit lumps pressure on Kate Middleton, William and Prince George

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s step back as senior royals means the monarchy’s future lies in fewer hands. One royal commentator has explained how Megxit means added pressure for Prince William, Kate and Prince George.

Prince Harry, 35, was unlikely to ever become king as sixth in line to the throne but as senior royals, he and Meghan Markle could have still played a key role in defining the royal family’s future. The Sussexes’ decision to step back from the Firm means there’s added pressure on Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge to protect and modernise the monarchy where needed.

While Meghan and Harry were branded royal modernisers, it will now fall to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to keep the monarchy up to date. As parents to heir Prince George, the royal family’s future lies in the Cambridges’ hands. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “The spotlight has always been on William and Kate as it is a royal goldfish bowl. “However, since Harry started dating Meghan they have been the major media draw as the dynamic duo who were expected to modernise the monarchy.”

He added: “Now after their bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals, the monarchy’s future lies in the hands of William and Kate and George and his siblings.” Prince William is second in line to the throne and will become king after Prince Charles. When Prince William is king, Kate will be Queen Consort and the couple will be at the head of the royal family. As an heir, the monarchy’s future has always depended on William but the recent withdrawal of Prince Andrew before Christmas and now Prince Harry means William has more responsibility than ever.

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “Of course the future of the monarchy always did depend on William and his offspring. “However, with Andrew in disgrace and unlikely ever to carry out royal duties again, this means 230 patronages need new royal patrons.” While Meghan and Harry have expressed a wish to continue honouring their patronages, it remains unclear if they will be able to do so after stepping back from their roles. Mr Fitzwillimas said: “Harry and Meghan have said that they wish to continue their links to the roughly two dozen patronages he and she have. “Given what has just happened, it is hard to predict the future with any certainty.”

The surplus of royal patronages left behind by Andrew and potentially Meghan and Harry may mean Kate and Wills taking on even more royal duties. He said: “The Cambridges and the Sussexes have fewer patronages than the older royals but have tended to be involved more intensely with those they have. “The talk of a “slimmed down” royal family is premature, however, unless they want to undertake far fewer engagements. “I think the phrase relates to a smaller “inner core”. The Cambridges’ apparent ability to “never put a foot wrong” has led some commentators to brand them “dull.”