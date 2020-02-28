Royal blow: What Meghan Markle and Harry’s ‘extraordinary’ let go of UK staff really means

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have given their UK team the boot following their move away to North America. This is what their decision to sack their staff really means, according to one royal commentator.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are carving out a new life for themselves in North America following their split from the Royal Family. The couple will cease to be working royals from spring and have decided to let their 15 members of UK staff go as they shut up their Buckingham Palace office.

One royal expert has branded the move “extraordinary” and claimed it signals the Sussexes are “cutting ties” with Britain. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “Harry and Meghan are axing their staff and closing their Buckingham Palace office and this is a cutting of ties with Britain. “The move also symbolically emphasises their independence in finding a new life abroad.” Meghan and Harry will cease to be senior royals from April but before then they are expected back in the UK for a final string of engagements.

Prince Harry has had to relinquish his treasured military titles following his decision to step down and will wear his ceremonial uniform for the last time in March. Mr Fitzwilliams said: “We know that Harry will, reluctantly, be bowing out as Captain General of the Royal Marines at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in early March. “They will both be attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey two days later and, reportedly, undertaking a couple more engagements that month.” According to Mr Fitzwilliams, the Sussexes’ decision to let go of their UK team could make future engagements in Britain more complicated for the couple.

While Harry and Meghan hope to keep up their royal patronages following their withdrawal, honouring their UK ties may prove tough without a team in place to help. He said: “When they then step down as senior and as working members of the Royal Family and cease to use their royal titles, they will still be keeping their patronages and they will need assistance to manage this if they are to give them the attention they deserve. “It is unclear how this will be handled.” As well as his royal patronages, Harry is expected to keep a sustainable travel initiative he launched in Britain last year.

Mr Fitzwilliams said: “Harry will reportedly keep Travelyst, a global initiative for sustainable tourism, in London.” While Meghan and Harry have recruited a US PR firm to help handle their image in future, severing ties with their British teams marks a definitive end to their life within the Fold. Mr Fitzwilliams said: “They have, of course, the use of the top US PR firm Sunshine Sachs. “The closing of their office in Buckingham Palace, however, is quite extraordinary, considering it will be less than two years after their marriage that their royal life, which once had unique promise, has effectively ended.”