Royal blunder! Meghan Markle’s title causes embarrassment at the palace

MEGHAN MARKLE’S official title was the subject of an embarrassing blunder at the hands of Buckingham Palace aides as the duchess was mistakenly referred to as a divorced royal wife.

As details of their royal exit deal with the Queen continue to send shockwaves through the establishment it was announced that the 38-year-old and her husband would drop their HRH status and be referred to as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Royal watchers were quick to point out that Meghan’s title was in the same format as that of other women in the family who divorced their husbands. Commentators pointed to the titles given to Harry’s mother and Fergie following their break-ups.

Diana went from HRH The Princess of Wales to Diana, Princess of Wales, while Fergie’s title transitioned from HRH The Duchess of York to Sarah, Duchess of York. After the palace was quizzed on the confusing title, aides were forced to admit the blunder and announced a review into how Meghan would officially be referred to after she and Harry step down this spring. The former actress is a divorcee, having wed movie producer Trevor in Jamaica in 2011 before parting ways two years later. For this reason, she was called “Ms. Meghan Markle” on her wedding invitations, a slight difference from how the Duchess of Cambridge was called “Miss Catherine Middleton”.

Such small details are never missed by eagle-eyes observers and it seems aides may have been in such a hurry to publish details of the future arrangement that they failed to spot the oversight. On Monday, a palace source told Sky News they believe the wording was used erroneously. The blunder comes as a member of the royal household, who is being consulted by the palace on the couple’s titles, spoke out amid the controversy.

Thomas Woodcock, who is known as the royal Garter and is responsible for ensuring royal titles are not misused, said it was not “satisfactory” for Harry and Meghan to be allowed to sue the Sussex Royal brand for their work after they have stepped down as royals. Harry, 35, was filmed disembarking a WestJet plane on Vancouver Island in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The dad-of-one spent his final day in the UK attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

He was pictured chatting to Boris Johnson and the pair also held a 20-minute private meeting. The informal “catch up” came just hours before the prince was reunited with his wife and eight-month-old son.

Meanwhile Meghan was snapped strolling in the woods during a morning outing with her son on Monday. The mother-of-one opted for a laid-back look, donning a pair of snow boots and a green beanie and wearing her hair in a plait.