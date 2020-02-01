Royal BLUNDER: Meghan’s Sussex title under review – What will she be called?

MEGHAN MARKLE’S SUSSEX title is under review after it appeared she was given the title of a divorced royal woman, but what will Meghan be called?

After intense discussions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and senior members of the Royal Family, a Buckingham Palace statement gave an insight into the future of the Sussexes. The statement revealed how the couple would no longer be known as HRH – His or Her Royal Highnesses – after they step back as senior royals.

However Meghan and Harry would still be referred to as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but now reportedly this is under review. Palace sources told Sky News how the couple are referred to is being reviewed after it appeared Meghan has been given the title of a divorced woman. This is because of the comma – as Meghan would be known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Looking back on royal divorcees this is how they were referred to – with Diana known as Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah Ferguson as Sarah, Duchess of York.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly told Sky News this title was said “erroneously” and it will be confirmed shortly how the couple will be styled going forwards. The change in title is due to the fact Harry and Meghan will no longer be representing the Queen at royal engagements. They will also no longer be receiving funding from Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall when they officially leave their roles in spring 2020. The couple will still keep private patronages and charity work, but no longer be working royals with HRH titles.

What will Meghan and Harry be called? As of yet, it is unclear how Meghan and Harry will be styled if they will not be referred to as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They may choose instead to go by surnames, and picking one close to their son’s could be the way forward. Their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison has the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, a surname reserved for royals in direct line of the Queen who are not issued royal titles.

However, to some, the Sussexes titles will not impact their work going forward. Johnny Hornby, chairman of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Harry and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso, said the Duke had indicated the solution was not something he “ideally” wanted. But asked if it mattered to the Africa-based charity, which supports youngsters living with HIV, if Harry was royal or had a title, Mr Hornby told Radio 4’s Today programme: “No, I don’t think it matters at all. “I think he has a kind of unique ability and an aura around him when he’s with children, when he’s with any gathering, I think his passion comes over.”

He went on to say: “We don’t need from Sentebale’s perspective his title, we just need his time and his passion and he’s committed to give us that.” Harry spoke of his and Meghan’s decision at a dinner for Sentebale on Sunday evening. In an emotional speech at a fundraiser for the charity he founded in 2006, Harry said: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.

“I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.” Changes for Meghan and Harry will come into effect in the spring of 2020, with Meghan already in Canada with Archie. Harry stayed behind in the UK for engagements and to discuss his family’s future. Express.co.uk has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

