Royal bombshell: Do you know which FIVE royals have secret illegitimate children?

A KING who abdicated seven years ago in mysterious circumstances has now admitted to fathering a child during an extramarital affair in the 1960s. But he’s not the only royal with an illegitimate child.

In the past, royal marriages often involved extramarital relationships with official royal mistresses and several bastard children. Modern royals tend to be more overtly loyal to their spouses. But now the Belgian Royal Family has been rocked after its former monarch admitted to fathering a child during an affair in the 1960s.

King Albert II was the reigning monarch in Belgium for 20 years until 2013, when he resigned in mysterious circumstances. He was only the second Belgian monarch to abdicate, following his father King Leopold II who abdicated in 1951. He was succeeded by his son King Philippe in July 2013. King Albert II has two children with his wife, Queen Paola: Princess Astrid of Belgium and Prince Laurent of Belgium.

It has now been revealed the former Belgian King Albert II, 85, fathered another child during the 1960s. His daughter, artist Delphine Boël, 51, has been fighting in the courts for six years to prove Albert is her biological father. Albert lost immunity from prosecution when he abdicated in 2013 due to ill health. The former Belgian king was forced to acknowledge Ms Boël is his daughter after the result of a court-ordered DNA test was revealed.

Given the result of the DNA test, Ms Boël could now be entitled to one-eighth of Albert’s estate. In a statement released on Monday, the ex-king’s lawyers said he had “learnt the results of the DNA test [and]the scientific conclusions indicate that he is the biological father of Mrs Delphine Boël”. Albert’s lawyers had decided to stop the legal battle against Ms Boël and said he now “accepts Delphine Boël becomes his fourth child”. Albert’s lawyer said: “Even though there are arguments and legal objections to justify that legal paternity does not necessarily mean biological paternity, and that the procedure used seems to him disputable, King Albert has decided not to use those arguments and to end with honour and dignity this painful procedure. “King Albert insists that since the birth of Mrs Delphine Boël he was not involved in any family, social or educational decision regarding Mrs Delphine Boël, and that he has always respected the bond that existed between Mrs Delphine Boël and her legal father.”

Ms Boël’s lawyer told RTL television that Ms Boel’s “life has been a long nightmare because of this quest for identity.” He added: “She had a biological father who brutally rejected her when this paternity [case]publicly emerged”. He added she launched the legal fight “to avoid her children carrying this weight”. In May last year, the Brussels appeals court ruled the ex-king should be penalised €5,000 (£4,370) a day for refusing to take the test. According to the Het Nieuwsblad newspaper who spoke with Ms Boël’s friends, she resorted to legal relief in June 2013 after the eldest of her two children, Joséphine, ended up in the hospital with pneumonia, and she felt the absence of her father. Ms Boël’s legal argument received a boost last year when the court of appeal ruled that Jacques Boël, the man who she grew up with, was not her biological father. The court then instructed an expert from Erasmus hospital to carry out a test to compare her DNA with Albert’s. The king agreed to provide a saliva sample after the courts threatened to fine him for every day he refused.

Speculation King Albert II had fathered an illegitimate child first emerged in 1999 in an unauthorised biography about Queen Paola. Ms Boël first alleged on the record that King Albert was her biological father during a 2005 interview. Her mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, has claimed the two had an affair between 1966 and 1984 when he was still Prince Albert of Liège. When his other brother died in 1993, he unexpectedly came to the throne but abdicated 20 years later. On the day Albert stepped down Ms Longchamps, spoke publicly for the first time about her alleged affair with the king in a TV interview. She said: “I thought I could not have children because I had an infection. We had not taken any precautions.” She added: “It was a beautiful period. Delphine was a love child. Albert was not the father figure but he was very sweet to her.” Albert later admitted he and Queen Paola had undergone a marital crisis, but he denied engaging in an affair.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, also fathered an illegitimate child – two, in fact, before he married Charlene Wittstock. The first was a daughter named Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, was born to an American woman in 1992. Albert’s other child, Alexandre Coste, who was born to a former flight attendant was also confirmed via a statement in 2005. Captain Mark Phillips, the husband of the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne, fathered an illegitimate daughter in 1985. The couple divorced a year later.