Royal bombshell: Queen ‘encouraged’ Harry and Meghan to go to Canada

QUEEN ELIZABETH II actively “encouraged” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go to Canada, a new biography has revealed.

‘Finding Freedom’ by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was released yesterday and royal fans are eagerly absorbing the bombshell revelations. One particular insight is around Meghan and Harry’s six-week trip to Canada after their Africa tour last year, in that the Queen herself encouraged them to go. The couple felt they needed a break from their royal duties and the intense scrutiny, and the 94-year-old monarch agreed they should enjoy some breathing space.

In this way, the Queen gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex her blessing to spend Christmas away from Sandringham. It is usually tradition for members of the Royal Family to all go to the Norfolk royal residence and celebrate together, although not every person goes every year. So, Harry and Meghan rented a home on Vancouver Island from an acquaintance, and disappeared off to Canada to enjoy some alone time. The property was a four-acre Mille Fleurs estate in Victoria which included a 11,416 square foot mansion.

It was to this home that they later returned to after dropping the news in January that they would step down as senior royals. Mr Scobie and Ms Durand claim in ‘Finding Freedom’: “UK newspapers were calling it a ‘major snub’ to the Queen, even though in reality Harry had okayed his plans with his grandmother ‒ and boss ‒ before they left the country. “The Queen, who saw Harry and Meghan regularly since they all lived on the Windsor estate, actually encouraged him to take the trip. “After all, they had spent the past two Christmases at her Norfolk retreat, and other family members – including the Cambridges ‒ had skipped festive visits there, too.”

However, during their six weeks in Vancouver, instead of relaxing and winding down after their busy tour, the couple were anxiously planning their future. They had reached breaking point and felt like something needed to drastically change. What’s more, they continued to work from Canada ‒ on setting up their non-profit organisation, as well as working on projects with the charities they are patrons for. A source close to the couple reportedly said: “The ‘break’ was actually far from that.”

Almost immediately after their six-week so-called break, the couple announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. The Queen had been made aware of their intentions beforehand, but she had instructed them not to say anything publicly until the plan was completely thrashed out. When they went against her explicit wishes, she was said to be “hurt” and called the Sandringham Summit to sort it all out. Then, Meghan and Harry dashed back across the Atlantic and spent a couple more months in Canada.

Indeed, Her Majesty probably did not expect her grandson and his wife to return to Canada so soon after their break, which she had graciously allowed. After a brief period of time in Canada, the couple moved to Los Angeles, where Meghan is from and where her mother Doria Ragland still lives. They are currently residing in Tyler Perry’s £15million Beverly Hills mansion.