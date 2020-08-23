Royal bond: How Prince George will follow Prince Charles’ footsteps in Balmoral tradition

PRINCE GEORGE will reportedly be spending some time with his grandmother, the Queen, at Balmoral this summer. And while in Scotland, George will get an introduction to one of Prince Charles’ favourite hobbies.

Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. And this year Kate and William are expected to bring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis up to Balmoral, where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently spending their summer holidays as they always do.

The Queen has already been joined in Scotland by Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, along with their children Louise and James. But according to reports the Cambridge family plan to make their own visit very soon. A source told Vanity Fair of the Queen’s holiday plans: “The plan is that most of the family will hopefully be visiting over the summer but the visits will be staggered, it’s a bit of a military operation. “No one is staying at the main house because of social distancing, but it’s a huge estate with lots of cottages for guests so that’s not a problem.

“The main thing is that the Queen is getting to see her family who she hasn’t seen in over four months. “She has really missed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren particularly, and is very much hoping to spending time with them over the summer.” When Prince George visits, he is expected to learn a new hobby while in Scotland – fly fishing. Fly fishing is known to be a passion of George’s grandfather, Prince Charles.

George’s father Prince William and his brother Prince Harry were also taught how to fly fish when they were younger. A source close to the Cambridge family told Fabulous: “William and Kate are keen that George might be able to start practising fishing on the banks of the River Dee, next to Balmoral, where an abundance of trout and occasional salmon are caught. “George will be shown and try a few small rods, whilst a Balmoral ghillie in waders will be on hand but safe distancing from the Cambridge parents.” If George does learn to fly fish this year, he will be carrying on a long royal sporting tradition.

The source added: “The Queen Mother was a passionate and skilled Scottish fly fisher and encouraged Prince Charles throughout his Balmoral Deeside vacations. “’Come rain or shine, waders on’ was her motto. “Prince Charles subsequently taught both William and Harry to fly fish, and their nanny and confidante Tiggy Legge Bourke is one of the most experienced fly fishers in the UK. “She will certainly welcome the chance to get both George and Charlotte skilled in the aquatic art by her riverside Welsh home.”