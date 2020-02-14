Royal couple body language: How Kate and William are copying Meghan and Harry’s behaviour

ROYAL couples are often thought to be the real-life incarnations of fairytales, but how are one royal couple taking romance tips from one of the newest royal couples?

The Royal Family will lose Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this spring as they begin a new life away from royal life. But before they leave, it seems Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are taking tips on how to behave towards one another. So how have Kate and William started behaving more like the Sussex couple?

Prince William and Kate have been together since they both attended St Andrew’s University in Scotland. They were married in April 2011 and now have three children together. However, the couple has often been said to have a “cool” relationship with one another in person. According to royal protocol, royal couples refrain from any public signs of affection.

Prince Harry and Meghan, however, have been renowned during their tenure in the Royal Family as a couple as being overtly romantic with one another. But many royal fans are speculating that William and Kate are beginning to take a leaf out of the Sussex couple’s book. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a royal engagement in South Wales on Wednesday, greeting the crowds with their usual fervour. The couple stunned the adoring crowds when they displayed a rare sign of public affection. Harry and Meghan have disobeyed this rule and continued with their tactile interaction with one another.

HELLO! magazine’s royal correspondent Emily Nash explained why Prince William and Kate remain professional when they are working representatives of the British monarchy. She said: “The Duke and Duchess are almost always seen in photographs taken during official engagements so they are at ‘work’ and it would be unprofessional to hold hands. “They also need to shake hands with a huge number of people as they meet then, so aside from being on duty, it wouldn’t be very practical! “We know they are very affectionate and that sometimes comes across during more light-hearted moments, at sporting events or similar, but you wouldn’t expect them to put that on show while in more formal situations.”

On Wednesday, William and Kate appeared to abandon their usual distance, taking cues from Harry and Meghan and showing a much more tactile aspect of their relationship. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were incredibly close as they spoke to fans, with William placing a hand on Kate’s back and her lovingly touching his arm. Additionally, Kate was a seen casting lovingly happy looks at William during their visit to a factory. Their post-Megxit approach to royal life could indicate that the pair are trying to change their image, taking inspiration from Harry and Meghan.

Furthermore, during a recent visit to Bradford, William was shown handing his wife a white rose, which was hailed by royal fans as a very romantic gesture. The Cambridge couple has appeared to be more at ease with one another in the wake of Megxit, laughing together and sharing ice cream. Reportedly the Duke of Cambridge was recently overheard calling Kate “lovely” while chatting to royal fans in South Wales. Additionally, the Cambridge couple appears to be making a more concerted effort to be more approachable, which Harry and Meghan have been praised for in the past. William and Kate have always been classed as friendly, but often many have said they are more determined to stick to royal protocol, which can have a distancing effect.