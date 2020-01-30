Royal cringe: The awkward event Prince Harry to endure at Palace after crisis talks

PRINCE HARRY stayed in Britain to face the music after he and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back. This is the awkward event Harry will attend at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Prince Harry attended crisis talks with senior royals on Monday following his and Meghan Markle’s bombshell announcement about stepping back. While Meghan has returned to Canada to be with baby Archie, the Duke of Sussex has remained in the UK and will host an event at the palace tomorrow.

There was speculation Prince Harry would rejoin Meghan and Archie in Canada following Monday’s royal summit at Sandringham but the Prince remained in the UK to honour some obligations. Just hours before he and Meghan released a shock statement outlining their future plans, Harry accepted a key royal honour. As patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL), Harry confirmed he would host the RFL World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace on January 16. The event will go ahead as planned tomorrow but as question mark hangs over the future of Meghan and Harry’s royal patronages, the atmosphere could prove to be awkward.

While Meghan and Harry have expressed a wish to continue with their royal patronages despite stepping back it remains unclear if this will be achievable. The one-foot in-one foot out approach to royal life the couple seem to want poses dozens of issues. The Queen confirmed in a statement on Monday that “complex matters” in regards to the couple’s future still need to be resolved. One royal expert has explained why Meghan and Harry’s desire to continue with their patronages could prove problematic.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “In their statement, the Sussexes said they wanted to continue with their patronages and remain part of the Royal Family. “How their royal duties will be arranged so as not to steal the limelight from other royals will be a problem that will be hard to solve.” While many questions remain to be answered, Prince Harry confirmed he will continue with his Invictus Games initiative on Wednesday. Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel.

In his first public statement since Monday’s talks, Prince Harry confirmed the 2022 Invictus Games would be held in Dusseldorf, Germany. In the clip, Harry says: “I am honoured that Germany will take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Düsseldorf in 2022. “Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery. “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!”