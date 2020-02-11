Royal determination: Kate Middleton reveals wish for Princess Charlotte’s future

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE will one day take to the throne alongside Prince William when he eventually succeeds his father. The royal recently alluded to her wishes for her children’s future.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William will take the helm of the Royal Family, once the prince’s father Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have had their turn. The baton will eventually pass to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children after they have amassed the relevant experience.

Kate visited the Port Talbot Steelworks in Wales today alongside Prince William, where the Duchess of Cambridge donned a hardhat and overalls to talk about site managers about the future of the steel industry. While there, the couple met both employees and Tata steel executives, before visiting a lifeboat station in the Mumbles and the local Port Talbot boxing gym. As they toured the seafront, some of Kate’s former teachers at the St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire travelled from Carmarthenshire to see their former student. The Duchess greeted Kevin Allford and Denise Evans-Allford as she exited an ice cream parlour, exclaiming it was “such as small world”.

Mr Allford told the Mail Online: “It was wonderful she gave us so much time. “She said it’s such a small world, and she hadn’t expected to see her ex-teachers in Swansea. “We saw her last when she and Pippa came back to school to visit James, she was 14. “We haven’t seen her since then. Obviously, we’ve been following her career.”

“She was in a wonderful class of girls and they got on so well together.” Mrs Evans-Alford, a PE teacher at Kate’s school, said she was a “wonderful” student. She added: “We had such a fantastic time there. She was in my netball team and rounders team. “She was wonderful. She hasn’t changed a bit at all, you can tell. Pippa and James were wonderful too.”

Kate revealed she hoped to pass on the experience she had at St Andrew’s down to her children. Beaming as she spoke to her former teachers, she said: “I want to instil in my children the life I had at St Andrew’s.” Kate went on to study at two boarding schools, Downe House and Marlborough College, before studying at the University of St Andrews, where she met Prince William. There, she read History of Art and left with a master’s degree.