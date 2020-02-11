Royal ‘Fab Four’ of Meghan & Harry and Kate & William was a ‘mistake’ doomed to fail

THE ROYAL ‘Fab Four’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William was a “mistake” that was doomed to fail, a royal commentator told Express.co.uk.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced after “many months of reflection and internal discussions” they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family. Many commentators have linked the decision to the demise of the so-called “fab four” with Kate and William. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk that the whole stunt was a “mistake” and a “PR idea”.

He said: “It was a mistake probably to think that in-laws would want to be as close as that. “The unpicking of that was so public. “Every step: not living next door, then wanting an office elsewhere. “It said an independent office, but the decision was Buckingham Palace.”

The royal commentator continued: “Then, of course, the Sussexes to launch their own foundation. “And, of course, you have to mention all the rumours of the Duchesses not getting on, the brothers not getting on. “That was given credibility by Harry’s comments.” When asked if the idea was always doomed to fail, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “It did, perhaps because they were such different characters.”

He continued: “Perhaps because their futures were so different. “There’s no doubt that this was a PR idea. “You can now read into the one meeting that we saw things that people didn’t at the time.”